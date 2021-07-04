The major awards season may be over, but that didn’t stop some of the hip-hop industry’s top names from being honored at the 5th annual Culture Creators “innovators & leaders” Awards ceremony this week.

The ceremony, which was presented in partnership with YouTube, celebrates leaders throughout the creative community who uphold a commitment to diversity.

This year, hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz , who has added many titles to his resume including art collector, philanthropist, and most notably, co-founder of VERZUZ, accepted the Icon Award from his son and actor, Nasir Dean a.k.a. Note Marcato. His acceptance of the honor was followed by a Culture Chat that engaged attendees, moderated by DeMarco Morgan.

Not only did the event highlight the achievements of thought leaders, but it also honored philanthropists, executives, entertainers, artists, and other pillars of African American culture in an intimate setting among key players. For several years, is has been one of the most sought-after and influential events following the BET Awards Weekend.

Swizz Beats wasn’t the only major name that was honored. Actor and comedian Royale Watkins presented Derrick “D-Nice” Jones with the Innovator of the Year Award, while D-Nice gave the crowd some inspiring words. When describing the idea of becoming an “overnight success.” D-Nice proclaimed, “I’ve been in this business 35 years, this is the longest night ever.”

Guests were also treated to electrifying performances by Jenson McRae and Yung Baby Tate.

In addition to YouTube, the event graciously welcomed corporate partners such as CÎROC, Procter & Gamble, Coin Cloud, Lexus, and Ellis Isle Tea Company.

The full event can be viewed here.