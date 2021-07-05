Issa Rae isn’t only inking deals for television and movies. The actress and producer partnered with Converse for a new collection of sneakers with inspirational messages.

Rolling Stone reports, the 36-year-old partnered with artist Nick Fulcher for the brand’s Chuck 70s line. The sneakers include inspirational phrases like “Run With It,” “Celebrate the Wins,” “Do It All,” and “Walking in Your Purpose.”

Fulcher, who is a first-generation Haitian American, was personally chosen by Rae for the collection. In a statement the young creative said “Collaborating with Issa felt natural,” Fulcher continued. “To have the opportunity to collaborate with Issa is a dream come true, not because of who she is, but what she stands for.”

In an Instagram post, Issa Rae shared her excitement with her followers.

“Excited to share my collaboration with @Converse for Issa Rae By You! The limited-edition collection is centered around my daily affirmations and manifestations. Much love to the genius visionary, @nonibizz & to the incredible designer, @NickyChulo for bringing the concept to life so beautifully. Each shoe can be customized with the words and phrases that empower and motivate me. Check it out now on converse.com!” wrote Rae.

See the full collection and customization details online at Converse.com.