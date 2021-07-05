Over the past year, fashion has taken a backseat to many other important causes- the pandemic, social justice movements, and more. However, New Orleans Pelicans player Wes Iwundu is bridging the gap between social justice and streetwear with their new Free the Future capsule collection from streetwear brand Diplomacy.

Diplomacy has been worn by hip-hop artists such as Summer Walker, London on da Track, Joey Bada$$, EarthGang, Dave East, Desiigner and Saweetie to name a few. However, the Free the Future collection is about more than just stylish threads.

Iwundu, an NBA small forward, teamed with Diplomacy Creative Director Eric Archibald on the timely, inspiring, and uplifting collection of statement tees, hoodies, shorts, socks, which were launched on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth.

“With virus raging across the world, and so much economic hardship, racial injustice, and political division, this is a time for all of us to imagine the world as it could be.” Iwundu explains, “We may have physically been in lockdown, but the key to escape is in our imagination.”

“The NBA is where fashion and self-expression is today… basketball players have taken their style and activism to the next level” says Archibald, “so we’re really excited to be working with Wes on this.”

All items in the collection are made in California, providing much-needed employment in the post-pandemic economy. Most notably, a portion of proceeds from the capsule will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Houston, an organization near and dear to Iwundu, which delivers high-quality afterschool programs to their communities’ most at-risk youth.

Prices for the capsule collection range from about $20 – $210, all customers will receive a limited-edition Free The Future mask and sticker with each order.

The collection is available for purchase at diplomacyworldwide.com.