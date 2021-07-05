Nick Cannon Reportedly Welcomes His Third Child of The Year With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is a father for the third time this year and some may say he’s wild ‘n out.

Alyssa Scott spent the holiday weekend with her new bundle of joy. “I will love you for eternity ♥ 6•23•21,” she wrote on July 3rd and Cannon liked her post.

Scott announced that she’s expecting a child at the top of the year in a since-deleted post. Fans began speculating that the mogul fathered her second child because she published another post in May sharing that she plans to name her child Zen S. Cannon.

The model and influencer confirmed the rumors on Father’s Day sharing a photo of her and Cannon at her maternity photo shoot. “Celebrating you today,” she captioned the post.

Nick Cannon’s personal life has been a hot topic because he also welcomed twins a little over a week before Alyssa gave birth to Zen, making him a father of seven.

Nick also has two children with model, Brittany Bell, and shares a set of twins with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott on their bundle of joy.