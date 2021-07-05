The San Francisco Giants are the latest to get the Nike MLB City Connect treatment. The Giants City Connect jersey is set to debut on August 18.

Developed in partnership with MLB clubs, Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates the bond between each club and its city. The uniform series explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique.

Developed in partnership with MLB clubs, Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates the bond between each club and its city. The uniform series explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique.

Advertisement

Elements of the jersey symbolize the rising fog over the San Francisco Bay. The Giants’ “G” showcases a vertical graphic fade from white to orange. On both sleeves, an interpretation of the Golden Gate Bridge peeks through fog clouds.

You can see the jersey below.

FA21 Nike San Francisco Giants City Connect Jersey 12 102951