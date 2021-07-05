Trae Young is the NBA villain we all needed but none of us knew to ask for. The young superstar for the Atlanta Hawks received his first taste of playoff defeat as his team fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals.

With that experience under his belt, Young had a message for the rest of the basketball world on Twitter: “We’ll be back.”

“I definitely believe we’ll be back, and I meant that with my whole heart,” he said.

