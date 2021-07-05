Tyler, the Creator Tops Billboard 200 with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator has once again gone No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost will come in at the top of the charts with 169,000 units in the first week.

The new album has 114,000 units from streaming and 55,000 from album sales.

Billboard 200: #1(new) @tylerthecreator, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST 169,000 [152.96 million on-demand streams | 55,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) July 4, 2021

The new album catches the DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz stamp and features Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign among others.

Poised for No. 2, Doja Cat arrived with Planet Her, which will hit the No. 2 spot with 100,000 in sales projected.