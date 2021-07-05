While many spent their 4th of July weekend celebrating, Kodak Black spent his giving away 100 AC units.



According to TMZ, the Florida rapper teamed up with Francky Pierre, who runs the Philanthropic Work and Outreach charity, and purchased $12,500 worth of air conditioners and door-to-door hand-delivered them out of a truck to residents at the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach, Florida.



“We out here passing out AC units, helping install them,” Kodak Black said in a video posted by TMZ, which you can watch below. “We do it for the projects, we do it for the projects. The people relying on just enough cash to survive. We’ll get you all ACs man, we out here.”

“A lot of times people get it twisted,” Kodak continued in the video, “They be like, ‘Man, Kodak sleep, Kodak this, Kodak that.’ Well check this out. Kodak back in his hood, man, giving back. It’s nothing new. You just happen to be a part of it today, that’s it.”



Kodak Black isn’t a stranger to philanthropy. Just recently My Mixtapez reposted a video showing that he visited a school and read to kids during circle time.



Kodak Black stopped by a school to read to the children 📚 pic.twitter.com/FLbh5oAWWf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 4, 2021

We love to see the charitable side of Kodak Black helping his community.