The fireworks on Independence Day won’t be sacrificed on Will Smith’s watch. The A-lister dropped 100K to ensure a Fourth of July fireworks display occurred in New Orleans.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the display was set for over the Mississippi River, however, financial issues of the city following the pandemic threatened the cancellation of the display for a second straight year.
In stepped Smith who made sure the “Go 4th on the River” display happened.
Salute to Will Smith for holding down The Big Easy on Independence Day.