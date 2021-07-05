Will Smith Saves New Orleans Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration with 100K Donation

The fireworks on Independence Day won’t be sacrificed on Will Smith’s watch. The A-lister dropped 100K to ensure a Fourth of July fireworks display occurred in New Orleans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the display was set for over the Mississippi River, however, financial issues of the city following the pandemic threatened the cancellation of the display for a second straight year.

In stepped Smith who made sure the “Go 4th on the River” display happened.

A fireworks display produced by "Go 4th on the River" will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront at 9pm Sunday, July 4, 2021🎆🎉



The gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith, along with his company Westbrook👏⚜️ pic.twitter.com/oWI8b8YOap — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 2, 2021

Salute to Will Smith for holding down The Big Easy on Independence Day.