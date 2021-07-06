Could Bow Wow and Soulja Boy be headed for a second showdown in VERZUZ? Big Draco hit the Million Dollarz Worth Of Game Podcast and talked about the battle and revealed he was the winner.

“I ain’t never seen one person that said Bow Wow won,” Soulja said. “I didn’t see it. I was looking at the whole Twitter. All I saw was my name. I saw blogs say that he won but you know, they got labels that’ll pay them. They will pay Billboard to put an article out.”

In response, Bow Wow shared the video and offered his take.

“Verzuz been over,” Bow Wow said. “I dont know what they putting in that lemonade of yours but it got you a tad bit delusional. Love you little brother lets just get ready for tour.”

He would go on to add “We can run it back if you want.”

Should Soulja take the offer or get ready for tour like Bow Wow said?