Unfortunately, Britney Spears’ attempt to end the conservatorship with her father was not successful. In the fallout, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has resigned.

Deadline reports the resignation came in the form of a letter to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery. Although he has operated as Spears’ manager, he has not spoken with her in two years.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph wrote. “As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph highlighted the pride in the 25 years of work between the two and is supporting her hopes to retire, but also wishing her “all the health and happiness in the world.”