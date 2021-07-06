Lynne Spears, the mother of pop singer Britney Spears, recently spoke out on her daughter’s conservatorship. Her statement meaning that she is torn over the legal battle her daughter and conservators are in.

Throughout the month of June, Britney Spears has been in a constant battle in order to gain independence. The New Yorker has recently released an expose that detailed her entire nightmare life for the last thirteen years. And Britney herself has finally come out and exposed the life she has lived. Surrounded by the decisions her conservators have made.

During the month of June, Lynne had a phone interview in which she discusses her daughter’s dispute. While it is not known if this interview was before or after Britney Spears reveals in court, Lynne Spears stated “I got mixed feelings about everything. I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worries.”

While she declined to answer specific questions or go into detail about many claims and questions, she was still brave enough to speak up.

Recently the court decided to deny Britney Spears’s motion to have her father removed from her conservatorship.

The next hearing for the case is July 14.