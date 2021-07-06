Coi Leray’s Debut Album Is Set To Be Released in September Featuring H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nav, and More

Coi Leray’s Debut Album Is Set To Be Released in September Featuring H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nav, and More

Coi Leray is gearing up for the release of her debut album following the success of her viral sensation “No More Parties.”

She took a break from her tour to attend the 2021 BET Awards, which she received two nominations for including Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Two Bees TV caught up with Coi at the red carpet and she revealed that her debut album will be dropping “in September for sure.”

Advertisement

“We had to push it back a little bit because honestly so much stuff has happened,” she exclusively told Miss2Bees. “I’ve been working with more and more crazy people, more collabs.”

Coi mentioned Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Nav, H.E.R., G Herbo, and A Boogie are all set to be featured on her star-studded untitled project.

Elsewhere in the interview, Coi Leray was asked if she ever feels pressured to get her body done to fit the standard of what a female rapper looks like in 2021.

“They’re never gonna stop talking,” she said. “At first it used to get to me then you get to a point where it just blows over you know. Like I don’t care. As long as you’re talking if you’re not talking then we have a problem, right?”

Check out the full interview above and let us know what you think in the comments.