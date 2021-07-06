If the Instagram bio change and the promise to drop before the end of the summer don’t throw gas on the Certified Lover Boy fire, maybe filming a new video with Future will perk your eyes at Drake.

The “Life is Good” tandem is reportedly appearing to gear up for another classic record in their run of release and the video is reportedly for a single from CLB.

Drake & Future were shooting a music video last week for Certified Lover Boy 🦉🦅



Rumored to be for a single! pic.twitter.com/5sMWEUvQp3 — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 5, 2021

Giving the latest tease to fans, Drake changed his Instagram bio to simply read “Certified” sending the net into a frenzy of anticipation.

