Are we getting closer to Certified Lover Boy? The elusive Drake album, which he says will drop before the summer is over, maybe on the way.

Giving the latest tease to fans, Drake changed his Instagram bio to simply read “Certified” sending the net into a frenzy of anticipation.

Drake changes his Instagram bio in anticipation of his long-awaited album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’. 👀💿 pic.twitter.com/9x9hsdHCrL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 6, 2021

Showing that he is still in shape, Drake appeared alongside Brent Faiyaz for the new single “Wasting Time.”

Advertisement

Drake delivers an expected stand-out verse saying, “Only time I play the back and forth is Aaliyah record, if I let you talk first then nobody is speaking second.”

You can tap into that track here.