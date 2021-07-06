Life seems to be going great for G Herbo.

Within the past few weeks the rapper has just welcomed his baby boy shared with Taina Williams into the world, including the success of his latest album, “25.” The 19 track project features some of Hip-Hops youngest in charge including Lil TJay, 21 Savage, Gunna, The kid LAROI, and Polo G.

Although the rapper is still pushing his latest album, G Herbo seems to have more music cooking in the studio. The rapper sat down in an interview with Bootleg Kev where he explained there may be more music on the way for fans.

Advertisement

“I ain’t gon’ lie. To be honest, I’m working on some joint albums already,” he began. “Me and Grizzley been locked in. We trying to do some shit. Me and Grizzley got some crazy shit. I wanna do a joint with Polo. Me and Polo probably gon’ do a joint.”

When asked about a dream collaboration, G Herbo is sticking to his choice of Jay-Z. “I need like 2, 3, 4, 5 songs with Hov,” the rapper answered.

G Herbo has always shown his love to the New York mogul, in a 2020 interview with No Jumper Herbo shared that Jay-Z influenced him to re-invent himself.

“Jay-Z said, I’m not gone do this no more’ because its stuff that come with every decision that you make. Its energy that come with that. If its not always in alignment with you meeting your goal that you set for yourself you gotta let that go,” the Chicago lyricist explained. “I had to make these same decisions. Everybody who gone be put in this position gone have to make the decisions. That’s gone be the difference in making and breaking you because if you don’t make those decisions you not gone be where you want to go.”

Are you here for a G Herbo collab album with Tee Grizzley, and Polo G?

Check out the clip below.