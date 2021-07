Gwen Stefani is officially a married woman. The superstar singer got married to Country icon Blake Shelton in Oklahoma.

PEOPLE Magazine reveals the two got married on the Tishomingo ranch owned by Shelton. The two applied for their marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, with the requirement to wed within 10 days.

Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020 after dating for five years.

You can catch images from their wedding below.

The fireworks started early for us this weekend! 🤩🎆 Congrats to @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton on tying the knot. 💝📸: @gwenstefani pic.twitter.com/BgIK7XXEXz — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) July 6, 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton looking super cute in their wedding 🤩🤩 Congratulations to the happy couple💍👰🤵 pic.twitter.com/EbmiSoerty — Lady Thotiana☀️ (@LadyThotiana) July 6, 2021