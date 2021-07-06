Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out will make its return on Tuesday, August 10 for its sixteenth season. New episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday night on VH1.

Stars and guests for this season include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Malaysia (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Jucee Froot, Foushee, Morray, Gary Owen, Zaytoven, BRS Kash, Erika Banks, HotBoii, Mooski, 42 Dugg and more.

As the series prepares to enter Season 16, Deadline reports Wild ‘N out will partner with Stage TEN for an hour-long live interactive digital special. The special will feature a post-apocalyptic set design, have 10 new games, and more exclusive performances.

Advertisement