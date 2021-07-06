In a recent interview with TheShadeRoom, former NBA star and social advocate Stephen Jackson spoke about the Tokyo Olympics suspension of track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson after testing positive for marijuana.

Jackson belies that the Olympics should be boycotted by those who support the 21-year-old track star, saying, “Why should we even be a part of the Olympics, representing a country that don’t love us?”

Richardson’s suspension is for 30 days, which would still allow her to run in the relay for the U.S. in Tokyo.

