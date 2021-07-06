Styles P confirms new album Ghosting available on all S/D platforms Friday.

Regardless of how diverse the hip-hop genre has become, there will always be artists who will forever hold down the traditional style of lyricism.

Since the mid-nineties, Styles P has been one of those artists, and he is dropping his new album Ghosting on Friday.

Advertisement

The New York duo of brothers and founders of It’s The Real took it Twitter to announce the news.



NEW @stylesp ALBUM DROPPING THIS FRIDAY – GHOSTING – WITH A NEW SKIT FROM YOUR BOYS!!! AND NEW 2J2BD ON THE WAY TOO… @sheeklouch @Therealkiss pic.twitter.com/UFcj4qVRmt — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) July 5, 2021

Responsible for thirteen studio albums, four joint albums, an unmatched mixtape catalog, and several LOX releases, it’s safe to say the consistency of Styles P established himself as one of the more dominant lyricists in hip-hop.

This July, 9, fans of that hardcore traditional New York sound will get a chance to listen to one of the best to do it as Styles P will add to his discography with new album Ghosting.

The Ghost confirmed the new album’s arrival in a following tweet.