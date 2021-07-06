The Obama’s ‘We The People’ Series Now Available On Netflix

‘We The People”, an educational Netflix series is now available to watch on the streaming service. This news series was created by ‘Doc Mcstuffins creator “Chris Nee”, the “Ish” series creator Kenya Barris former first family Obamas.

The show infuses music, civic education, and animations to bring an overall entertaining learning experience. Season 1 includes 10 music videos that cover a range of civics lessons tailored toward young people. Each four to five minutes, and features music from popular music artists and poets. Some artists included in the series are H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Cordae, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman.

Each episode has unique songs produced by various artists that encourage viewers to learn the basic rights of citizenship. Each episode and details are listed below. Click here to watch the series.

Active Citizenship

Song title: “Change”

Performed by: H.E.R.

Written by: H.E.R., Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson, and Jeff Gitelman

Produced by: Jeff Gitelman for Gitty Music, Inc. & Flippa for Sauce Life for the Starr Island Group;

Courtesy of RCA Records

Directed by: Peter Ramsey

Studio: Buck

The Bill of Rights

Song title: “These Are Your Rights”

Performed by: Adam Lambert

Written by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Produced by: Jake Sinclair, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez

Directed by: Trisha Gum

Studio: Buck

Taxes

Song title: “Taxes”

Performed by: Cordae

Written by: Cordae Dunston, David Charles Marshall Biral, and Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste

Produced by: Take A Daytrip

Courtesy of Art at War/Atlantic Recording Corporation

Directed by: Victoria Vincent

Studio: Titmouse

The Three Branches of Government

Song title: “Checks and Balances”

Performed by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Robert Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Written by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Produced by: Mike Elizondo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Directed by: Benjy Brooke

Studio: Titmouse

The First Amendment

Song title: “Speak Your Mind”

Performed by: Brandi Carlile

Written by: Brandi Carlile

Produced by: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

Courtesy of Elektra Records

Directed by: Mabel Ye

Studio: Titmouse

Federal vs State Power

Song title: “Link Up”

Performed by: KYLE

Written by: Kyle Harvey and Tim van Berkestijn

Produced by: Benny Sings

Courtesy of Independently Popular/Atlantic Recording Corporation

Directed by: Tim Rauch

Studio: Titmouse

Immigration

Song title: “American Citizen”

Performed by: Bebe Rexha

Written by: Scott Krippayne and Michael “Smidi” Smith

Produced by: Michael “Smidi” Smith and Scott Krippayne

Courtesy of Warner Records

Directed by: Jorge R. Gutierrez

Studio: Titmouse

The Courts

Song title: “All Rise”

Performed by: Andra Day

Written by: Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Daniel Petty, Andra Day, and Oak Felder

Produced by: Oak for GO! Music/The Orphanage

Courtesy of Buskin Entertainment/Warner Records

Directed by: Daron Nefcy

Studio: Titmouse

We The People

Song title: “Stronger”

Performed by: Janelle Monáe

Written by: Janelle Monáe Robinson and Nathaniel Irvin, III Produced by: Nate “Rocket” Wonder

Courtesy of Wondaland Records/Bad Boy Records

Directed by: Everett Downing

Studio: Buck

The Miracle of Morning

Song title: “The Miracle of Morning”

Performed by: Amanda Gorman

Written by: Amanda Gorman

Score by: Meshell Ndegeocello

Directed by: Kendra Ryan

Studio: Buck