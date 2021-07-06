‘We The People”, an educational Netflix series is now available to watch on the streaming service. This news series was created by ‘Doc Mcstuffins creator “Chris Nee”, the “Ish” series creator Kenya Barris former first family Obamas.
The show infuses music, civic education, and animations to bring an overall entertaining learning experience. Season 1 includes 10 music videos that cover a range of civics lessons tailored toward young people. Each four to five minutes, and features music from popular music artists and poets. Some artists included in the series are H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Cordae, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman.
Each episode has unique songs produced by various artists that encourage viewers to learn the basic rights of citizenship. Each episode and details are listed below. Click here to watch the series.
Active Citizenship
Song title: “Change”
Performed by: H.E.R.
Written by: H.E.R., Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson, and Jeff Gitelman
Produced by: Jeff Gitelman for Gitty Music, Inc. & Flippa for Sauce Life for the Starr Island Group;
Courtesy of RCA Records
Directed by: Peter Ramsey
Studio: Buck
The Bill of Rights
Song title: “These Are Your Rights”
Performed by: Adam Lambert
Written by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Produced by: Jake Sinclair, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez
Directed by: Trisha Gum
Studio: Buck
Taxes
Song title: “Taxes”
Performed by: Cordae
Written by: Cordae Dunston, David Charles Marshall Biral, and Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste
Produced by: Take A Daytrip
Courtesy of Art at War/Atlantic Recording Corporation
Directed by: Victoria Vincent
Studio: Titmouse
The Three Branches of Government
Song title: “Checks and Balances”
Performed by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Robert Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Written by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Produced by: Mike Elizondo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Directed by: Benjy Brooke
Studio: Titmouse
The First Amendment
Song title: “Speak Your Mind”
Performed by: Brandi Carlile
Written by: Brandi Carlile
Produced by: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
Courtesy of Elektra Records
Directed by: Mabel Ye
Studio: Titmouse
Federal vs State Power
Song title: “Link Up”
Performed by: KYLE
Written by: Kyle Harvey and Tim van Berkestijn
Produced by: Benny Sings
Courtesy of Independently Popular/Atlantic Recording Corporation
Directed by: Tim Rauch
Studio: Titmouse
Immigration
Song title: “American Citizen”
Performed by: Bebe Rexha
Written by: Scott Krippayne and Michael “Smidi” Smith
Produced by: Michael “Smidi” Smith and Scott Krippayne
Courtesy of Warner Records
Directed by: Jorge R. Gutierrez
Studio: Titmouse
The Courts
Song title: “All Rise”
Performed by: Andra Day
Written by: Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Daniel Petty, Andra Day, and Oak Felder
Produced by: Oak for GO! Music/The Orphanage
Courtesy of Buskin Entertainment/Warner Records
Directed by: Daron Nefcy
Studio: Titmouse
We The People
Song title: “Stronger”
Performed by: Janelle Monáe
Written by: Janelle Monáe Robinson and Nathaniel Irvin, III Produced by: Nate “Rocket” Wonder
Courtesy of Wondaland Records/Bad Boy Records
Directed by: Everett Downing
Studio: Buck
The Miracle of Morning
Song title: “The Miracle of Morning”
Performed by: Amanda Gorman
Written by: Amanda Gorman
Score by: Meshell Ndegeocello
Directed by: Kendra Ryan
Studio: Buck