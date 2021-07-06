The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Steamy Makeout From ‘Spiderman’ Co-Stars, Zendaya and Tom Holland

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Steamy Makeout From ‘Spiderman’ Co-Stars, Zendaya and Tom Holland

The SpiderMan: Homecoming co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were captured in a heated kiss. Look at the pictures below.

I want someone to look at me the way tom holland looks at zendaya pic.twitter.com/5scYJ7QeBL — baylee ☾ 164 (@hllndrigo) July 3, 2021

Both actors have had great chemistry throughout the years filming the Spiderman series. And many fans noted and hoped for this chemistry to come into reality.

The actors were caught in a steamy kiss in Tom Holland’s Audi Sports Car. In the pictures, they are seen kissing, smiling, and even giving each other teasing looks before staring at each other lovingly.

Advertisement

Fans are going crazy since rumors of them dating have been floating around the Internet since 2017. And because of this makeout many begin to say that this is a confirmation the on-screen lovers are now dating in real life.

The pictures were first posted by Page Six, in which they confirm these pictures were taken way back in March. Months before the filming of the new Spiderman film, Spiderman: No Way Home.

While throughout the years both Tom Holland and Zendaya have denied their relationship, these pictures now show a different story. A relationship everyone is very excited about.