After facing extreme backlash for a leaked conversation in which ESPN commentator Rachel Nichols threw her colleague Maria Taylor, who is Black, under the bus about job placement in regards to the NBA Finals, Nichols offered a public apology to Taylor.

Nichols claimed that ESPN’s decision to give Taylor the NBA Finals assignment over her was racially motivated and created a larger discussion around the sport network’s diversity policies.

Nichols took the time at the beginning of “The Jump” on Monday to apologize publicly to Taylor.

“I also didn’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect and how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt — particularly Maria Taylor — and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team,” Nichols said.

