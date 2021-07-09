Ari Lennox on New Album “Until It Feels Right There Simply Won’t be No Date on Another Project”

Ari Lennox on New Album “Until It Feels Right There Simply Won’t be No Date on Another Project”

After her breathtaking performance alongside Jazmine Sullivan at this year’s annual BET awards, Ari Lennox has fans wanting more of her music. While fans may be craving new music from the singer, Ari Lennox may feel differently about releasing new music following a series of tweets the singer posted on Twitter regarding the arrival of her second studio album.

“PHO. Ariography. Five Finger Discount. Wrote all that too,” the singer wrote. “I’m content with my discography. Wether top 40 or not. Don’t care. My heart and Soul is in every single joint that’s out. Even my SoundCloud joints.”

She added, “So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing.” A fan of the Shea Butter Baby singer asked if it will ever feel right and Ari’s response was, “Honestly that’s exactly how I feel.”

Advertisement

“And honestly what’s the rush to get bigger? I’m already miserable where I’m at,” she added.

Ari Lennox released her 12 track debut album, Shea Butter Baby back in May of 2019. The singer has been celebrated as the first lady of Dreamville, selling over 31,000 copies of the album which featured songs like “Broke,” “BMO,” “Chicago Boy,” “I Been,” and more. Lennox says that she would fine if SBB was her first and last project.

“Im forever proud if SBB is the only project I ever make. I think it was perfect and I wrote it,” she stated.

We don’t know about you all but we are ok with waiting as long as necessary for Lennox’s sophomore album! Until then, Lennox has been collaborating with singers like Queen Naija, Jazmine Sullivan, and more! Check out more of her tweets below.

I’m forever proud if SBB is the only project I ever make. I think it was perfect and I wrote it. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

Want some? Here ya go https://t.co/KY6h6du7bh — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

This shit really a hampster wheel — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

I didn’t even think I deserved to say I’m famous but it’s true to somebody and it’s intense. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

Lady Gaga said it best bout fame. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

And honestly what’s the rush to get bigger? I’m already miserable where I’m at. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

Honestly that’s exactly how I feel. https://t.co/KH7DmpR0gC — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

I’m content with my discography. Wether top 40 or not. Don’t care. My heart and Soul is in every single joint that’s out. Even my SoundCloud joints. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021