Azealia Banks Says Her New Song is an Ode to Kanye West’s “Black Billionaire” Genitalia

Now that Kanye West is not with Kim Kardashian, it appears Azealia Banks is shooting her shot. The oft-controversial rapper is releasing a new song, “Fuck Him All Night,” which fans originally thought was a diss record to Ye.

Banks would hit Instagram and reveal the song isn’t against Kanye, instead is an ode to him.

“This is about fuckin him all day and fucking him all night,” Banks wrote. “This is about the throbbing black billionaire cock. Get into it. Well, alright then.

You can see her message below and hear the song as well.