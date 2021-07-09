Drake Rents Dodgers Stadium for Dinner Date with Mom of HS Basketball Star

Drake’s flex is top tier.

Typically when one is on a baseball field, it is to attend a game, unless you’re a player; then you are playing. For Drake, he’s not the average person so he does things a little differently.

On Thursday night, Drake pulled up to Dodger Stadium, not to watch a game, but for a dinner for two. The Toronto rapper was spotted on the Los Angeles Dodger’s field sharing an intimate moment.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

The woman spotted with the 4-time Grammy winner allegedly is Johanna Leia Edelberg, who is the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey.

Last month, Drake was spotted at a Sierra Canyon game with Michael B. Jordan. He happened to be seated next to Johanna Leia, upon which many speculated Drake’s reason for his attendance.

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

Drake caught on a date at an empty Dodger stadium pic.twitter.com/Wy4BKmXym4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2021

Amari is a 5-star recruit and teammate of Bronny James at Sierra Canyon.

Last night many assumed Drake would appear on Nicki Minaj’s IG live. While announcing her latest feature on Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix, Nicki told Drake to stop texting her and “go to your big booty ting.”

If the jeans fit, Nicki happened to be talking about Johanna Leia.

“Drake gone text me talking bout’ Bia fine,” said The Queen rapper.

Apparently, Nicki blocked Drake’s attempt to shoot his shot at Bia. While he was pretty occupied Thursday night, the attempted shot was more of a pump fake.

While it is widely known of Drake’s basketball fandom, especially for Sierra Canyon, new motives can be a possibility.

Based on Thursday night’s Dodger Stadium dinner, that possibility is now a certainty.