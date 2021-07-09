After several delays last year the Maryland emcee IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) finally releases his long-awaited sophomore album USEE4YOURSELF. The release follows a string of singles “PradadaBang” featuring Young Thug and the street standout “Red” featuring MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, and Westside Gunn, that all speak to IDK’s witty lyricism, percussive flows .

The album noted features from Young Thug, Rico Nasty, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, Offset, the late greats DMX and MF DOOM, and more. The 17-track album takes on production of IDK, himself, along with The Neptunes, CashMoneyAP, DJ Dahi, and Blue Rondo.

The “Shoot My Shot” rapper has lately become as known for his dynamic songwriting ability as for his philanthropic passions. His No Label recently teamed up with Harvard University clinical law professor Brian K. Price to launch “No Label Academy.” The 10-day music business course is primarily for BIPOC students at Harvard University in Boston, Mass. It will run from August 21-31 to help students kickstart careers in various positions in the music industry.

Advertisement

“The way that we build our legacies, the way that we build our communities, that knowledge is important to pass on,” he says.

Take a listen to USEE4YOURSELF and drop your comments below.

Tracklist

1. 3018091821

2. Santa Monica Boulevard

3. Dogs Don’t Lie

4. Truth

5. PradadaBang ft. Young Thug

6. Shoot My Shot ft. Offset

7. Red ft. MF Doom, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn

8. Jelly

9. Puerto Rico ft. Lucky Daye

10. Temporary Love ft. SiR

11. 10 Feet ft. T-Pain

12. Keto ft. Swae Lee, Rico Nasty

13. 1995

14. Peleton

15. Hey Auntie ft. Slick Rick

16. Cry in Church ft. Sevyn Streeter

17. Closure