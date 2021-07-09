Did Dream Doll spill the beans about Latto and her anonymous boyfriend?

“The blogs wanna know who I’m f*cking,” Latto rapped on her latest musical effort “The Biggest” and she didn’t lie.

Fans have been trying to figure out who has been taking her vacation pictures and bought her a hot pink Corvette for her birthday.

Advertisement

Many believed that her new boyfriend was Key Glock but there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence that makes fans believe that she’s dating 21 Savage!

Dream Doll released a single called “Tryouts” where she showed love to every female rapper including Latto. “And Mulatto, yeah, that’s my lil’ honey bun / Asked her how many times she came, she said, ’21, 21.'”

The Queen of da Souf did an interview with Two Bees TV and she was asked if there’s any truth to the Bronx rapper’s line.

“I don’t know I might have to play it again or something,” she playfully responded.

Latto did take the time out to praise the former reality star for her recent success. “I think the whole song is dope. I think Dream Doll is dope, and I’m so proud of her elevation. She comes from a reality TV show. I come from a reality TV show so it’s like I’m rooting for her.”

Check out the whole interview below: