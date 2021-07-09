Lil Uzi Vert’s ex-girlfriend is speaking out after he allegedly assaulted her last week.

On Wednesday, Brittany Byrd decided to call out people on Twitter who say “protect black women” and do nothing to help them. Byrd went on to point out that she is a black woman, suggesting that no one has helped her following the Uzi incident.

Don’t y’all say protect black women right? I’m a black woman. — Brittany Byrd (@byrdmuseum) July 7, 2021

Allegedly Byrd was out with another rapper SAINt JHN at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood when Uzi Vert popped up and things got escalated. According to reports, the Philly rapper allegedly punched Byrd in the face several times and pointed a gun at her chest before leaving the scene.

Uzi has not commented on the incident.