The world is opening back up and artists are back on the road. Yesterday the Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo revealed that he’s going on tour after his birthday.

He shared the news to Twitter, The “Wockesha” rapper exclaimed “Gangstas Pain Tour Kick Off In September After My Gday Shit Fina Be Crazzzyyy !! We Adding Memphis, Nashville & Las Vegas, Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow I’m Selling Out Every Date I Stamp Det !! #BGE”

Gangstas Pain Tour Kick Off In September After My Gday Shit Fina Be Crazzzyyy !! 🔥🔥We Adding Memphis,Nashville & Las Vegas, Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow I’m Selling Out Every Date I Stamp Det !! #BGE pic.twitter.com/1CDPS4yva7 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) July 8, 2021

Bagg’s “Gangstas Pain Tour,” which will feature Big 30, Fredo Bang, and Black Zack, is set to hit 20 cities and will kick off September 29 in Tampa and ends on December 26 in Seattle.



Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday July 9, at 12 PM.