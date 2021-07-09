According to several confirmed reports, disgraced R&B crooner R. Kelly’s racketeering and sex crimes trial has been pushed back to August 18th at the request of his legal team.

Kells appeared in front of District Judge Ann Donnelly on Thursday, the judge who is overseeing the Brooklyn federal case, stated that jury selection would begin on August 9. Even though Donnelly granted Kelly an extension before his trial, she denied his request for a bond, noting that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

In September, Kelly will face the charges in Chicago where he faces multiple sex abuse-related counts, including allegedly conspiring to rig his child pornography trial in 2008 by paying off witnesses and victims. Next month in Brooklyn, Kelly faces charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor.

