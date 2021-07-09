The Netflix and Shonda Rhimes partnership is extending. The two entered business with each other in 2017 and are now taking their arrangement past television and into feature films and gaming.

The Shondaland Media brand owned by Rhimes and her partner Betsy Beers will exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films in addition to potential gaming and virtual reality content.

“When Ted and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown,” said Rhimes in a statement. “Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once. Ted, Bela and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix.”

Variety reports Netflix will invest in and offer “financial and technical infrastructure to support Shondaland’s mission to create DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility) programs that can increase industry workplace representation for underrepresented groups both domestically and in the UK.”