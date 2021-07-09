Danny Green isn’t feeling how the Philadelphia sports fans show their love at times.

Green recently spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia. In the interview, Green was asked if the fickleness of the Philadelphia 76ers’ fans can have an effect on the players.

“For sure,” Green replied. “It has an effect on everybody, and I think that’s something that needs to change in the city. I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can’t turn on you. That’s the one thing that I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.

“We’re the No. 1 team in the East, still playing well, and in some games they’ll boo us,” added Green. “That’s part of the culture here, part of their way of showing they love us. But with a guy like Ben [Simmons], and other guys, I think they need to stick behind them and stick by them as long as they can, until the horn blows. And even then, he’s here. He’s given so much to the organization and the city, on and off the court, that he deserves that respect and that support.”

Green closed by reminding fans that players are human beings. “Protect us, encourage us, stand by us like we stand by you, regardless of wins and losses,” he said. Last month on his own podcast, Green even stated that if the Philly fans treated players better, Simmons wouldn’t be so reluctant to shot at times.

Green is a free agent this offseason. In all likelihood, he isn’t returning to the 76ers.