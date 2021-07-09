Vince Staples has returned with his self-titled debut album. The release is his first since 2018’s FM! and highlights the Long Beach native’s upbringing, along with his mentality that juggles the burdens of the past and prepares for the successes of the future.

Before the release of the album, Staples allowed fans to hear “LAW OF AVERAGES” and “ARE YOU WITH THAT.” A video was released for the former bringing a scenic run of LBC and showing the beauty of Black people.

Of the new Kenny Beats-produced LP, Staples says, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

Advertisement

Staples will return later this year with additional details to more creative efforts.

“I’m a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people,” Staples says, adding, “I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I’m ready to diversify what we’re doing and see how we affect the world.”

You can tap into the album below.