Popular TikTok star Matima Miller aka, Swavy was fatally shot over the 4th of July weekend. Thousands of fans on TikTok were saddened by the news, after the family of Miller broke the news to the public, with a penned post on Instagram.

“On the behalf of our family, we would like to say thank you for the continued support and love for Matima Miller also known as Swavy or Babyface. It is with great sadness that we announce Swavy’s passing on 07/05/2021,” the post read. “He was taken away from us due to a senseless act of gun violence. Unfortunately, due to legality we are not able to provide much information on the events surrounding his passing. However, the family is working diligently to get justice for Swavy.”

Media mogul, Wendy Williams covered the story in her Hot Topics segment, and many viewers were unhappy with Williams’ delivery of the story. Fans of Miller called Williams’ comments insensitive.

In the segment, Williams asked her audience to clap if they were familiar with who Miller was. While the audience, didn’t really seem to know the TikTok star, viewers were more bothered that Williams seemed to be more concerned about who had the highest following out of her and Swavy.

While cancel culture is currently on Wendy’s back, check out the clip for yourself below!