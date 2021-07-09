Before Yung Bleu sets off on his Moon Boy Tour, the rising star has released a new single, “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box),” which features Big Sean. The song will be available on his Moon Boy album, which will arrive on July 23.

The new single follows the release of Bleu’s video for “Baddest,” which features Chris Brown and 2 Chainz.

The 38-date cross-country American Moon Boy tour. will kick off on August 26 in Minneapolis with stops in major cities including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 9, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET HERE. Yung Bleu will be joined by Ann Marie, Seddy Hendrix, and Noby on the road. You can see the full dates here and tap into the new single below.

