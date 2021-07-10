BLK, the largest dating app made for Black singles with over 5 million downloads to date, has partnered with rap legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X, turning the iconic rap classic “Back That Thang Up” into the new vaccine anthem “Vax That Thang Up.”

The comedic remix of the song is set to encourage both dating and even more importantly, dating while vaccinated. Cash Money Legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh return to the song and bringing back No Limits star Mia X, bringing a new flavor of woman energy to the release.

The song is the first time in music history Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated.

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” said Juvenile about the new project. “We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

As the US continues to strive for herd immunity against Covid-19, and despite the new variant threat, the one demographic that has lagged most in getting vaccinated is young adults. Vaccine coverage among this 18-to-29 age range has been lower and increase more slowly over time, compared to other age groups, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control.

“To be young is to feel invincible. BLK is uniquely positioned to meet this historic moment, not through an academic lecture or sober manifesto, but through pop cultural content that speaks directly to the benefits of dating IRL once you’re vaccinated.”

The app now sports a new “Vaxified” badge to be on the app, serving as the dating apps version of the Twitter blue checkmark. You can see the video below.