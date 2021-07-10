Rolling Loud and WWE have announced an exclusive partnership bringing the worlds of Hip-Hop and sports entertainment closer. A one-night-only experience at Rolling Loud Miami 2021, will bring Friday Night sMackDown to the Rolling Loud mainstage on Friday, July 23rd.

The July 23rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature a split-site broadcast with multiple matches at Rolling Loud Miami, and the remainder of the evening held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. WWE Superstars will be gracing the same stage as headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky! This is the first-ever collaboration between WWE and a major music festival.

Two matches will take place during the festival, bringing the best superstars in WWE into thousands of Hip-Hop fans.

“What Matt Zingler, Tariq Cherif and the entire Rolling Loud team have built is spectacular,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to deliver such a unique WWE experience to fans during the July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.”

“I grew up on Sweet Chin Music, mesmerized by the spectacle that Vince McMahon and co have built at WWE,” said Tariq Cherif, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Rolling Loud. “The idea of weaving our two storylines into one world, one must see event, is electrifying.”

“And I quote! If ya smell…what the WWE and Rolling Loud…is…cookin’! Give me a hell yeah!,” said Rolling Loud Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Matt Zingler.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live on FOX at 8/7c and features Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and more.