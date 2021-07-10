Please extend your prayers to Wale who states that he is extremely sick and will hand his social media over to his management for the time being.

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” Wale wrote on Instagram. “I’ve missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight… Soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

Just last month, Wale made his return with the release of “Angles” featuring Chris Brown. The new single features a sample of the classic Diddy record “I Need a Girl,” and is produced by OG Parker. The new video brings Wale to a beautiful home equipped with an infinity pool and tons of beautiful women to enjoy the company of both he and Chris Brown before they vanish.

