Rapper Juicy J is making moves- and not in the recording studio. The Three 6 Mafia founder took to Instagram to announce his most recent business venture- an investment in solar energy company Heliogen.

Juicy J shared a screenshot from the Wall Street Journal in which Heliogen announced a merger with SPAC Athena Technology as well as its intention to go public. However, the investment was not without opportunity cost. The rapper captioned the screenshot with the following: “I was gonna buy a moissanite diamond watch but i decided to invest the money in a huge operation.” He included a money bag emoji.

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company that is focused on “unlocking the power of sunlight to replace fossil fuels.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper is not the only famous name to be associated with the energy company and the merger. Bill Gates was an early backer of Heliogen’s solar concentration technology and publicly endorses the company. SPAC Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is led by cybersecurity executive and former U.S. Army officer Phyllis Newhouse and venture capitalist Isabelle Freidheim, serving as CEO and board chair, respectively. Stacey Abrams, the highly influential former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, also serves as an advisor to the company.

Heliogen is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under “HLGN.”