Travis Scott is now in the business of cannabis, indica.

Travis Scott has been the man with the plan, and his business savviness has been on full display. He has multiple partnerships with different companies.

Now the Cactus Jack rapper has joined the world of cannabis and is launching his own strain, Cactus Farms, with help from Connected Cannabis.

According to a press release by Connected Cannabis, Scott’s new strain will be an “Indica-leaning hybrid debut strain [that] features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”



The indica strain will be available as early as today in the states of California and Arizona to start.

Scott now joins Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Curren$y, and many others who have turned their consumption of cannabis into a business.

Recently the ASTROWORLD rapper, has collaborated with Dior to release their newest Men Summer 2022 collection dedicated to the late Pop Smoke.

MEET ME IN THE RAGE AND IM SNEAKING YALL IN THE BACK!!! https://t.co/Blr9harA3f & https://t.co/QvG26pwMFa pic.twitter.com/aozOLj7D8b — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 25, 2021

Other collaborations of Travis Scott outside of developing indica include Nike, McDonald’s, and Play Station.

Despite Travis not dropping music himself, he’s reportedly involved with Juice WRLD’s forthcoming posthumous trilogy album, The Party Never Ends and ragers are still anticipating his Utopia album, which is set to drop soon.

Will you be toking on Cactus Farms cannabis line?