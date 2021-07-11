Megan Thee Stallion is a huge anime fanatic. Now the Houston Hottie might have a role in a comic series.

It’s rumored that Megan Thee Stallion will be appearing in multiple episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe highly anticipated series She-Hulk.

Comic Book Resources (CBR) kind of confirmed it. A source directly involved with She-Hulk‘s production revealed to Everything Always host Michael Roman that this news is valid.

“So again, this is coming from one of my very own sources here at the channel in an exclusive,” said Roman in a new YouTube video. “We are happy to report that Megan Thee Stallion has indeed joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be showing up on Disney+ in the future She-Hulk series.”

He said confidently, he’s almost 99.9 percent sure that the Grammy award-winning rapper will appear in multiple episodes of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series.

“Now, I remind you guys here at the channel at least twice a week to take everything — including this video — that doesn’t come directly from Marvel Studios, which this doesn’t, with a grain of salt,” Roman said. “However, I vetted this with two separate sources involved with the production. I’m almost 99.9 percent sure when I come out and report this kind of exclusive.”

She won’t be saving the day as a superhero or destroying the world as a supervillain. The Grammy Award-winner will be playing herself in the show alongside Jameela Jamil, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and more. This isn’t the first time Thee Stallion has jumped in the superhero universe either. Last year, the “Savage” rapper contributed to DC’s Birds of Prey soundtrack with the song ‘Diamonds.’

Anime enthusiasts, is Thee Stallion rumored to play She- Hulk wishful thinking or a solid actuality?