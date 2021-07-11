One of Pop Smoke’s alleged killers is potentially going to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bashar Jackson known professionally as Pop Smoke was killed on February 19, 2020.

During a hearing Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to seek the death penalty for Corey Walker. Instead, Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams is now seeking the maximum sentence if found guilty which is life without parole.

Nineteen-year-old Walker is set to return to court today to enter a formal plea.

Corey Walker was charged along with two juveniles and another adult with what authorities said was murder with the special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making him eligible for the death penalty.

According to the Daily Beast, Attorney George Gascon announced back in December that a death sentence is “never an appropriate resolution in any case.” The three minors allegedly involved in Jackson’s slaying have been charged in juvenile court.

This comes a month after the parents of Corey Walker request to meet with the late rapper’s parents privately.

Check out some Twitter thoughts on Pop Smoke’s alleged killer facing a life sentence.

I ain't ever wish prison on someone. But I wish a life sentence on everyone involved in taking Pop Smoke from us. 🕊 🕊#longlivepopsmoke #thewooisforever — Teyamade This. 🎤 (@Teyamade) July 3, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.