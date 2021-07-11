Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor might need to run it back for a fourth fight after the trilogy was ruined by an unfortunate broken leg injury to McGregor.

McGregor and Poirier were at the end of the first round of their fight at UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday night. McGregor went forward for a 1-2 combination, and Poirier threw a counter punch. McGregor jumped back to avoid Poirier’s counter and mis-stepped.

Instead of landing on his left foot, he landed with his foot turned in, underneath him. His leg ended up breaking just above the left ankle. It was a clear compound fracture. Poirier was award a TKO win after the doctors called off the fight.

This is why I don’t leave my house without ankle braces on pic.twitter.com/GdX0aQYuhJ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 11, 2021

UFC president Dana White later said the injury was to McGregor’s lower tibia and that he will have surgery Sunday morning. Most of the crowd in the building was in shock and upset that one of the most anticipated trilogy in UFC history ended the way it did.

Never the less, Poirier takes the win and felt confident that he was going to win the fight anyhow.

“I beat the guy,” Poirier said in his postfight interview.

Even in defeat McGregor let Poirier and the fans in attendance he will be back.

“This is not over,” McGregor barked at Poirier as he had his leg put into a cast.

“When Conor is healed and ready to go, we’ll do the rematch, I guess,” White said. “Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”

As much as McGregor believes in himself, Poirier was dominating the first round before the injury happened. Regardless how the fight ended, the bad blood between the two fighters isn’t going away anytime soon.