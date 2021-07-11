#BlackTikTokStrike creators demand credit.

If you’re wondering why we haven’t seen a new viral dance, it’s because the main ones responsible for making them have all put a temporary holt on their creations.



Black Tik Tok content creators are frustrated with the social media app using them for their liking and not giving them the proper acknowledgment. As a result, they all went on strike and are refusing to create new dances on the app until they’re properly credited and compensated.

The #BlackTikTokStrike, which has extended into its third week, isn’t asking users to drop the app, instead, its purpose is to share videos calling out what they say is “preferential treatment” for white creators who receive millions of views by performing dances they appropriated from Black creators.



Megan The Stallion’s new song “Thot Sh*t” is the first song to receive this treatment. On June 20, Black Tik Tok creator Erick Louis posted a video set to the new Megan Thee Stallion song. In the :15 second video, Louis, 21, fakes like he’s about to dance to the track as the words “MADE A DANCE TO THIS SONG” are shown on the screen above his head. Rather than dancing, he holds up both middle fingers as the text displayed on the screen changes to say, “SIKE. THIS APP WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT [BLACK] PEOPLE.” Louis’ video has been viewed more than 426,000 times since it was posted on Friday.

Omg. Black TikTok creators are refusing to make a dance to Thot S*it (meg's new jawn) & the way these white creators are FLAILING. I live. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jDWeShbeIH — #BakeOnceAWeek The Box – ON SALE NOW (@LeslieMac) June 20, 2021

The strike began in late June and, as of Thursday morning, the hashtag has been viewed on TikTok more than 3.6 million times.

What are your thoughts on the #BlackTikTokStrike ? Are you in support of black content creators receiving credit for their choreography?