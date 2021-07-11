As states remove almost all gather restrictions, the wedding industry is gearing up for an extra busy summer and fall. A number of this year’s top wedding trends draw on some of hip-hop’s most famous weddings.

Twinkly String Lights

Twinkly lights can transform the most ordinary space into a magical one. Soft white twinkly lights are fairly affordable and can be used in both indoor and outdoor venues. Ciara and Russell Wilson nailed this look at their 2016 wedding.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Living Room Decor

Forget rented boring chairs with covers. In 2021, brides and grooms are turning venue spaces into living rooms complete with soft couches, inviting chairs, and plush pillows. Best of all, this theme works well outdoors as well since many waterproof outdoor living room-inspired pieces are available for rent or purchase. Add in some colored lights like Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose and instant magic!

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa

Balloon Arches

Speaking of Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa, their memorable flower arch probably lasted longer than their union. Flower arches are great for outdoor garden weddings, but everyone knows that the real fun is at the reception. Balloon arches make for a great scenic backdrop for wedding reception selfies, group photos, or photos of the new couple. Isabel Cordero, owner of Miss Utah Decor specializes in such arrangements. “Balloons can be unique and used for a variety of purposes- to welcome people, use in a photo booth, or just to share a message,” she explains before further adding that her services go beyond brightly colored latex. “We are more than balloons. Our designs give moments of joy and happy memories that can be shared for years to come.”

Miss Utah Decor

Non-Traditional Wedding Dresses

This summer, the only wedding attire rule is that there are no rules. Wedding dresses can be any color (or not even dresses at all, as evidenced in our next example). If you’re looking to go green, start with checking out Kelis’s wedding dress that she wore when she married rapper Nas in 2005.

Kelis and Nas

Say “No” to the Dress

Hip-hop history has been filled with iconic and timeless wedding dresses, but very few wedding pantsuits. Solange Knowles’ wedding pantsuit, which was designed by Stephane Rolland and worn during her 2014 wedding to Alan Ferguson, is a great place to start looking for inspiration.

Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson

Micro Weddings

While some celebrity couples reportedly spend upwards of a million dollars on their lavish wedding, many celebs and ordinary people are opting for “micro-weddings,” weddings with less than 50 guests. These weddings provide a more intimate setting- and often less stress! These are oftentimes destination weddings since only a limited number of guests are likely to a significant distance. For inspiration, check out Eve‘s 2014 wedding to Maximillion Cooper, which took place in front of family and friends in Ibiza, Spain.

Eve and Maximillion Cooper

Mini D’Oeuvres and Custom Cocktails

Celebs might have big money, but that doesn’t limit them to big meals- especially at their weddings where mini d’oeuvres are one of this wedding season’s hottest trends. Whether it is bite-size portions passed out by serving staff or served individually to guests on single-serve grazing boards, in mason jars or even in mini picnic baskets, this small is the big trend this year! These bite-size snacks are also Covid-safe! Most states have lifted general pandemic restrictions, but some still remain. For example, some areas require guests to wear disposable masks and gloves when going through a buffet line. In 2017, tennis star Serena Williams married Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. The reception reportedly included China-styled and New Orleans-styled food trucks serving bite-sized snacks to guests during cocktail hour. Mini wedding cakes or cupcakes are a great idea too- and you don’t have to worry about anyone taking the topper! Don’t forget about the cocktail details too! Many hip-hop stars are well-known for their expensive taste in liquor. Ordinary people? Not so much. That doesn’t mean that you can’t wow your guests with a custom cocktail created especially for your big day, which is one of this season’s hottest wedding trends.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

If all else fails and you’ve already had your wedding, don’t worry, you can always integrate some of the ideas for a vow renewal ceremony like Jay-Z and Beyonce did recently!