Adele and Skepta reignited romance rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Cabazon Outlets.

Page Six reported the singer was seen shopping in the Prada store with the UK rapper that she said she wasn’t dating.

“She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in,” the spy said. “It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes.”

People Magazine stated last October that the rumored couple were an item, but the “Rolling In The Deep” singer put the rumors to rest during her hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The Sun reported that Adele went on a few dates with Skepta following her divorce from Simon Konecki. She also celebrated the rapper’s 37th birthday in London.

Their friends are “hoping and predicting” for them to be a “great couple” but they’re just testing the waters for now.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source told the publication.