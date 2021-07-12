Cardi B wins big in $3M ‘Herpes’ lawsuit ruling.

On Saturday, Hollywood Unlocked reported that a three-million-dollar lawsuit filed by YouTuber Tasha K against Cardi B was thrown out by a federal judge. The video series host was under fire after she allegedly posted dozens of videos making inflammatory remarks and sexual claims implying Cardi B was a prostitute and had herpes and HIV.

In the now dismissed case, Tasha alleged she was threatened and experienced emotional distress by the ‘Up’ rapper.

In a tweet following the decision, Tasha K responded.

“My face after hearing that my case was thrown out!!!!!!” Tash tweeted in the hashtag littered message. “why you do me like that! I’ll be kicking and screaming in the car later! #mindthebusinessthatpaysme #unwinewithtashak #nowigottagobye.”

My face after hearing that my case was thrown out!!!!!!🤦🏾‍♀️🥂🤣 why you do me like that! I’ll be kicking and screaming in the car later! 😬🦄🤣#mindthebusinessthatpaysme#unwinewithtashak #nowigottagobye pic.twitter.com/o4oezfPltJ — unWinewithTashaK (@unwinewithtasha) July 10, 2021

The content creator will now face a hearing with Cardi to determine whether she will be responsible for the rapper’s legal expenses and other damages estimating upwards of seventy-five thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Cardi B featured her acting chops in the new Fast And Furious franchise film, F9 which raked in half-a-billion dollars at the box office. Just following her BET Awards performance with hubby Offset and 2nd baby announcement a few weeks ago. The “WAP” rapper can now place her focus on the better news in life.

We are glad to see this lawsuit thrown out. Have you ever had any lies spread about you? Share your comments below.