Carl Thomas, Donelle Jones, and Dave Hollister are joining forces to form an R&B trio.

The singers introduced their super group, The Chi, on Instagram. “New R&B Group “The Chi” @carlthomasnow @davehollister @donelljonesforever Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest” Jones wrote.

“We started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come….Brothas I count it an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO!” Hollister wrote.

This marks the first collaboration between Carl Thomas, Donelle Jones, and Dave Hollister.

Thomas was signed to Bad Boy Records and his breakout single “I Wish” was released in 1999, which sat at the top spot of Billboard’s R&B charts for six weeks.

Jones dropped his debut, My Heart, in 1996 but his most notable song is “U Know What’s Up.” His latest musical effort was delivered on Valentine’s Day this year titled, 100% Free.

Hollister was apart of BLACKstreet before going solo in 1995.

Are you here for this R&B trio?

The last R&B supergroup called TGT was formed in 2007 consisting of Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank. Their debut album, Three Kings, was released 2013 but the group broke up two years later due to financial disagreements according to Tank.