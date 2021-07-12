Over the weekend, the hottest couple on the Internet was Drake and Johanna Leia. The superstar rapper and the sizzling basketball mom, model, and entrepreneur, were spotted on a dinner date in Dodger Stadium and fans wanted to know how long this has been a thing?

According to TMZ, the answer to that question is months. Their sources state the two grew familiar via Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey, who is a top hoops prospect, playing alongside LeBron James’ son, Bronny, at Sierra Canyon high school. Drake and Amari developed a mentorship bond ranging from money management to fame.

Bailey is headed to UCLA in 2022 and all three have hung out in various places, including Drake’s home.

